Nugget of Knowledge: Fall asleep faster

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Having trouble falling asleep?

Maybe your mind is racing and you can’t shift it into a lower gear.

A study from the Journal of Experimental Psychology, has a suggestion.

Make a list.

Baylor University did a test on people between the ages of 18 and 30 and kept them overnight in a sleep lab.

Those who wrote down things they had to do the next day fell asleep an average of nine minutes faster than the others who just wrote down what they had already done.

The more specific the list, the faster they were able to sleep.

The act of making a to-do list might be one way the brain can let go of its thoughts…just lying there thinking of what you have to do is not the same thing.

One more tip: if you’re still having trouble drifting off, lower your body temperature.

Just uncover one foot…your feet and hands contain blood vessels that are designed to dissipate heat..they’re just under the skin, so expose some skin to cooler air outside a blanket, the blood cools a bit and your core temperature goes down….and you’re hitting the z’s.