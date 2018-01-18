Snowpack halting major temperature climb

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Everyone wants to see a little warmth in the forecast. The good news is that we will climb back near 50 degrees by Monday.

However we warming up slowly. The sun’s rays are going to melting more of the snow and not warming up the ground. This means that we will only increase about five to ten degrees a day.

By this weekend we will see highs in the 40s. Then the rain will wash away the rest of the snow pack on Monday.

There is a concern about ice dams and localized flooding with the temperature trend and rain.

The seven-day forecast is HERE.