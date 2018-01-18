Steady Temperature Climb into the Weekend

Jim Loboy

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio  (WYTV) –

RIGHT NOW:  Cold, but not as frigid as yesterday.  Wind chills this morning as cold as -6°.  Temperatures in the low teens early.  We’ll blow by yesterday’s high of 14° by mid morning.

ICY SPOTS STILL AROUND:  And some Valley roads are yet to be cleared of snow

GRADUAL WARM UP:  Temperatures jump almost 10 degrees tomorrow.  By Saturday we’re at 40°  So the kids can safely get out and play in the snow, especially Friday and Saturday.

RAIN WILL ADD TO FLOOD CONCERNS:  Though it’s a gradual warm up, Monday’s rain totals could reach a half to 3/4″.  There could be some flooded roads in the flood prone areas.

COOLER NEXT WEEK BUT FAR FROM ARCTIC:   Cold front sweeps through Monday night into Tuesday, but temperatures will only drop into the lower 30’s to upper 20’s.

