Steady Temperature Climb into the Weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio

RIGHT NOW: Cold, but not as frigid as yesterday. Wind chills this morning as cold as -6°. Temperatures in the low teens early. We’ll blow by yesterday’s high of 14° by mid morning.

ICY SPOTS STILL AROUND: And some Valley roads are yet to be cleared of snow

GRADUAL WARM UP: Temperatures jump almost 10 degrees tomorrow. By Saturday we’re at 40° So the kids can safely get out and play in the snow, especially Friday and Saturday.

RAIN WILL ADD TO FLOOD CONCERNS: Though it’s a gradual warm up, Monday’s rain totals could reach a half to 3/4″. There could be some flooded roads in the flood prone areas.

COOLER NEXT WEEK BUT FAR FROM ARCTIC: Cold front sweeps through Monday night into Tuesday, but temperatures will only drop into the lower 30’s to upper 20’s.

