Student Athlete: Brandon Beader

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Brandon Beader is NOT your average high school senior.

At 6-foot-4, he’s a big-time athlete for the Hornets, holding multiple school records. Plus, he’s a straight-A student…making him a perfect fit, for our Student Athlete of the Week.

“I don’t want to be average. you know i don’t want to settle for just doing what the typical person or what everyone thinks i shoud do. you know i want to do something that i want to do and something that’s impactful in a way

Brandon Beader is ALWAYS striving for excellence…he’s a natural athlete at Hickory. In fact, the first time he played SOCCER…was 4 years ago as a freshman.

Brandon tried out for goalie…then went on to set 4 school records…including 32 career shutouts.

“Even playing varsity i was surprised. i was like, i’m out here, playing varsity. i grew up watching these kids and then you know, to eventually set a record, it was unbelievable.

The records don’t stop there for Brandon. On the basketball court, he’s a 4-year starter at forward.

And just last month, he passed ONE thousand career points…becoming just the 11th Hickory boy in program history…to accomplish the feat.

it was a surreal moment i mean to see like just because i remember coming in, like 7th or 8th grade. and looking at the players on the court. just like, wow, i mean these guys are huge. like i’ll never be able to do any of this stuff. and then to be in that moment, scoring my one thousand points, it was awesome.

Off the court, Brandon hits the mark with a 4.0 GPA. He’s also a member of National Honor Society. Plus, right now, he’s in the final stages of applying to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

it’s always just been a dream and obviously i want to serve int he military because i want to protect and fight for this country. so it just seems like the best route for me.