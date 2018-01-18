YSU breakfast honors the work of Martin Luther King, Jr.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University honored the legacy of Doctor Martin Luther King Junior on Thursday morning.

The 16th annual MLK Diversity Breakfast was held in Kilcawley Center.

This year’s theme was “Living the Dream.”

Dozens took part as guests spoke of the civil rights leader’s ideals.

Pastor Todd Johnson gave the keynote address on continuing King’s journey.

“This celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is important to bring together people from all walks of life, different races, genders, backgrounds, to remember the dream and to also see how we can walk it out in our generation and in our era,” Johnson said.

Pastor Johnson also said it’s important to reach grade-school-age kids with the message of non-violence and embracing diversity.