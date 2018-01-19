Bond set at $10 million for murder defendant Claudia Hoerig

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The woman accused of killing her husband, Air Force pilot Karl Hoerig, in 2007 appeared in a packed Trumbull County courtroom on Friday.

Claudia Hoerig’s bond was set at $10 million on Friday at the request of prosecutors.

She faces an aggravated murder with firearm specification charges. She was appointed a public defender, who entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

An arrest warrant was issued for Hoerig in April 2007. It was a long fight to get her extradited to the U.S., but on Wednesday, she was flown back into the country.

Family, friends and supporters of Karl Hoerig packed the hearing on Friday. The group Justice for Karl has amassed over 3,000 members.

Claudia Hoerig is accused of shooting her husband Karl multiple times inside their 9th Street home in Newton Falls. Prosecutors say Hoerig emptied the couple’s bank accounts before fleeing to her native Brazil where she escaped prosecution for the last 10 years.

In a decade-long fight, local prosecutors, lawmakers and supporters of Karl Hoerig were able to make a case to have Hoerig extradited back to the United States. According to Erin Moriarity, a CBS news correspondent for 48 Hours, this is the first time a Brazilian-born citizen has been extradited.

Hoerig is scheduled to appear in court again on February 6.

The judge stressed the fact that he wants to move the case along quickly.