Canfield doctor jailed for tax crimes

Dr. Nicholas Garritano was sentenced to six months in jail and was ordered to pay $105,673

Chelsea Simeon Published:

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A Canfield doctor was sentenced to six months in jail and was ordered to pay $105,673 after failing to pay taxes.

Dr. Nicholas Garritano, an obstetrician, previously pleaded guilty to willful failure to pay over taxes.

According to the Department of Justice, he failed to pay Social Security, Medicare and employment taxes collected from his employees. Although his practice — Dr. N.M Garritano, Inc. — withheld substantial employment taxes from the wages of its employees for each quarter, Garritano failed to pay over the full amount of the withheld taxes to the IRS, according to court documents.

“This doctor took out the taxes from his employees but kept the money for himself. He victimized his workers and those who paid their fair share of taxes,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman.

