YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WYTV)-In a thriller, Austintown-Fitch topped Youngstown East in a back-and-forth game Friday night 68-67.

The win gives the Falcons a split in the season series with the Golden Bears. The two games were won by a combined three points.

Kemon’dre Muhammed led the way for East with 20 points while Timothy Williams had 17 and Shannon Dubose added 12.

The win moves Fitch to 6-6 while the loss drops East to 4-6 on the year.