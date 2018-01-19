Globetrotter gets the Daybreak treatment!

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Science behind popcorn

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

The Harlem Globetrotters will play at the Covelli Centre this Wednesday evening. Zeus stopped by on Friday to talk about the upcoming show. He’s been with the team for 8 years, traveling to over 20 countries. He’s a native from Columbus, Ohio, has a master’s degree in Marketing and Communications. It shows, he’s a great communicator.

He is heading to schools around the Valley today to talk to them about anti-bullying. He’ll also head over to Akron’s Children’s Hospital to bring some sunshine and fun.

This year the Globetrotter’s will take on the Washington Generals.

We asked him what’s been the most surprising thing he has learned as a Globetrotter.

“The recognition that goes with the Globetrotters brand. Just yesterday I was walking around Youngstown with the Globetrotter shirt and people like to talk about going back to a better time in their life when they saw the Globetrotters as a kid with their parents or grandparents.”

He showed Len Rome the secret to spinning the ball on one finger, and told us what it felt like the first time he dunked a basketball at 16 years old.

“Think about the first time you had a slice of pizza, or a donut. You wanted to have another, and another! It never gets old.” said Zeus.

See the Globetrotters this Wednesday, the 24th of January at the Covelli Centre