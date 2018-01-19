Golden was Golden; Crestview rolls

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Crestview’s freshman Drake Golden tied the school record with 46 points this evening as the Rebels snapped their 7-game losing skid against Heartland Christian, 78-28. Golden also snagged 18 rebounds in the winning effort. The Rebels’ Dale McGoogan added 15 points as well.

Crestview (3-10) will face Linsly at home tomorrow night.

Heartland Christian, who just won their second game of the season on Tuesday, fell for the 10th time this season. The Lions (2-10) are set to face Bloomfield on Monday.