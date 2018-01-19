Karma Korn Poppery in Girard celebrates National Popcorn Day

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday’s National Popcorn Day, and you can celebrate the day at Karma Korn Poppery.

It’s a gourmet popcorn shop in Girard with more than 40 flavors of popcorn. If you stop into the store Friday, you’ll get entered into a drawing to win free popcorn for a year and you’ll also get a free bag of Bergan Real Estate popcorn.

“It’s great that the local businesses support each other. We love that because it just gets everyone out there, and everyone can see different businesses,” said Karma Korn owner Melanie Ritchie.

Karma Korn Popcorn is located on South State Street in Girard, across the street from the Hot Dog Shop.

The store is open from noon to 6 p.m.