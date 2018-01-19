LaBrae tops South Range in battle of unbeatens



CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – LaBrae remains undefeated following a 52-48 overtime win over previously unbeaten South Range Friday night.

Logan Kiser led all scorers with 19 points and six rebounds. Aaron Iler finished with 12 points, while Tyler Stephens also reached double-figures with 11 points and 6 rebounds.

South Range was led by Mike Cunningham who piled up 17 points and five rebounds. Jaxon Anderson finished with 12 points and five rebounds.

South Range drops to 12-1 overall on the season. The Raiders return to action Tuesday on the road at Valley Christian.

LaBrae improves to 10-0. The Vikings host Brookfield on Friday January 26.