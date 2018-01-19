McClellan’s five 3-pointers lead Lakeview to 8th straight win

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The Lakeview boys basketball team defeated Niles, 84-51 Friday at Niles McKinley High School.

The Bulldogs dominated the first half, and led 21-2 at one point in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview took a 36-14 lead into halftime.

Lakeview junior AJ McClellan hit five 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 19 points. Four other Bulldogs recorded double-figures, including Jeff Remmick (17), Drew Munno (16), TJ Lynch (11), and Daniel Evans (10).

The Bulldogs have now won 8 straight games, and improve to 10-3 overall.

The Red Dragons (2-11) were led by Cyler Kane-Johnson with a game-high 32 points. Kane-Johnson hit four triples and went 8-9 from the free throw line.