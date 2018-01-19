Phantoms fall to Tri-City in Noreen’s return

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WYTV)-A three-goal second period for the visitors spelled doom for the Youngstown Phantoms (14-13-3-1, 32 points) as they dropped a 5-1 decision to the Tri-City Storm Friday night at the Covelli Centre.

It was the return of former Phantoms head coach Anthony Noreen who is now in charge of the Storm.

“I actually liked a lot of parts of our game tonight,” said Phantoms head coach Brad Patterson. “I really liked our energy, really liked the start. I thought we had numerous chances that didn’t go in the back of the net so it’s tough to stomach.”

Youngstown opened the scoring at 6:18 of the first period thanks to a lucky bounce. Mike Regush was trying to pass the puck to a wide-open Matt Barry at the left post, but the pass hit Tri-City netminder Jake Barczewski (27 saves) and deflected into the net. The goal was Regush’s seventh of the year and gave the Phantoms a 1-0 lead. Chase Gresock extended his points streak to six games by assisting on the goal. Regush also has a point in six-straight games and has only gone more than two games without a point once all year. “The three of them (Gresock-Regush-Barry), I thought every time they were on the ice tonight they drove the play,” said Patterson. “I thought consistently they had good chances, all three of those guys. It’s disappointing they only get one (goal), but we can’t rely on one line to go out and score for us, we need other contributions.”

Youngstown led 1-0 at the first intermission, but Tri-City scored three in the second and added two more in the third. Blais Richartz tied the game for the Storm at 6:59 of the second, and Johnny McDermott was credited with the game-winning goal at 9:45. McDermott scored again at 15:42, beating Ivan Prosvetov (20 saves) with a one-timer from the high slot to give Tri-City a 3-1 lead after two periods. Sam Hentges added a goal at 12:25 of the third period, and Ronnie Attard scored on the empty net at 19:30 to make up the final margin.

Youngstown and Tri-City wrap up their season series tomorrow night with puck drop scheduled for 7:15pm.

COURTESY: YOUNGSTOWN PHANTOMS