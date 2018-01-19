Slow but steady warming through Monday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

RIGHT NOW:(Friday 9am) Sunny skies and temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

TODAY: Sunshine continues with light winds from the Southwest, high in the lower 30’s.

YOU CAN: Wash the car, let the kids hit the sledding hill after school before the snow starts to melt.

WARMING TREND: Give the furnace a check over the next few days. It’ll get a much-deserved break from the constant workload.

WINTRY MIX CHANCE: As the warm air rides in Saturday night, there is a small chance for a few sprinkles or flurries. There is a chance for it Sunday morning early, but rain chance into the afternoon as we heat up to 40°.

POLAR PLUNGE EVENT: If you are heading out to the Polar Plunge at Mosquito Lake Saturday..here are some tips..

Wear old tennis shoes.

Bring lots of towels, and a change of clothes.

No one under 8 years of age are allowed.

For more info, check out this the Mosquito Lake Polar Plunge site.

Seven day forecast and hourly temperatures here.