Task Force says meth, psychedelic mushrooms found during Howland raid

According to the TAG Law Enforcement Task Force, a "known drug dealer" was living in the house on Orchard Avenue

By Published:
Photo courtesy of WHTM

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Investigators reported finding suspected crystal meth, marijuana and Psilocybin mushrooms during a drug raid in Howland Township.

On Friday morning, agents with the TAG Law Enforcement Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms searched 2899 Orchard Avenue. Investigators said a “known drug dealer” was living there.

Investigators reported finding the drugs, as well as drug paraphernalia, scales, a loaded handgun and homemade projectile firing device.

Three men — Joshua Totherow, Steven Doan and Brandon Binion — were arrested on warrants unrelated to the investigation. According to the TAG Task Force, they were in the house during the raid.

Charges for the suspected drugs are pending laboratory tests.

TAG says the investigation was part of a joint effort with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, ATF, Howland Police Department, Weathersfield Police Department and other participating agencies.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s