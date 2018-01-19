Task Force says meth, psychedelic mushrooms found during Howland raid

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Investigators reported finding suspected crystal meth, marijuana and Psilocybin mushrooms during a drug raid in Howland Township.

On Friday morning, agents with the TAG Law Enforcement Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms searched 2899 Orchard Avenue. Investigators said a “known drug dealer” was living there.

Investigators reported finding the drugs, as well as drug paraphernalia, scales, a loaded handgun and homemade projectile firing device.

Three men — Joshua Totherow, Steven Doan and Brandon Binion — were arrested on warrants unrelated to the investigation. According to the TAG Task Force, they were in the house during the raid.

Charges for the suspected drugs are pending laboratory tests.

TAG says the investigation was part of a joint effort with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, ATF, Howland Police Department, Weathersfield Police Department and other participating agencies.