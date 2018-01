TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Three Trumbull County sheriff’s deputies were exposed to an unknown substance on Thursday, according to the 911 dispatch center.

The department is investigating to confirm what that substance was.

More information about what happened will be released on Friday.

Trumbull County 911 was not releasing any other details Thursday night. WYTV 33 News will bring you the latest information as soon as the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office has it.