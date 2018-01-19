UIC pulls away from YSU Men; Penguins drop fourth straight



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU placed five players in double-figures but it wasn’t enough as the Penguins fell to UIC 92-78 Thursday night at Beeghly Center.

YSU has now lost four straight games overall.

Braun Hartfield notched a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Devin Haygood added 13 points, while Naz Bohannon added 12. Garrett Convington tallied 11, while Cameron Morse chipped in with 10.

The Flames were led by Marcus Ottey’s 29 points. UIC improves to 9-11 overall and 4-3 in conference play.

YSU drops to 5-15 overall and 3-4 in Horizon League action. The Penguins host IUPUI Saturday at 7PM.