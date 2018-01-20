Marchers in Sharon, Pa. unhappy about recent government shutdown

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Demonstrators at Saturday’s Women’s March in Sharon said they are not happy about the government shutdown.

Many of them said divisive rhetoric inside the White House and the inability of Congress to work together is having a negative impact on the American people.

People at the rally hope their show of unity and solidarity, along with the other marches nationwide, will inspire Washington to get back to business.

“So to show solidarity like this in a time where our government literally decided to just stop working, I think is really important, these close connections that keep this country great,” said activist Crystal Durachko.

No word yet on when the government is supposed to reopen.