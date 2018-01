If you missed your chance to enjoy some sunshine and 40s today, tomorrow is your time. While it won’t be nearly as sunny, temperatures are a carbon copy.

Isolated showers will start popping up throughout the day Sunday, becoming more widespread overnight and into Monday.

So dust off your umbrellas and drag them with you on Monday because we’ve got some showers for the morning and night.

