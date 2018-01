YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The YMCA of Youngstown is hosting the last day of their open house Saturday.

Admission is free.

It is the perfect time to join the gym because the YMCA has recently finished their renovations.

The joining fee is $18 for a single person or family.

The building is located at North Champion Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44503.

Visit their website for more information.