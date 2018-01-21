Area churches say to use common sense when sick, attending services

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Churches around the area are taking extra precautions this flu season.

In some areas of Ohio, the flu seems to be the worst it’s been in recent memory. Many are concerned about meeting in large gatherings, such as religious services.

People say that if you’re sick, stay at home so the virus doesn’t spread. But, if you do go to a service, be mindful of others.

“If you’re sick in any way, maybe just a wave or a ‘hi’ to people, but not to have that contact. Again, for the most part, but it’s just using common sense,” said Fr. Michael Swierz, of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

Fr. Swierz says despite the flu season, their doors are always open.