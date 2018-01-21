Family of 5 in Liberty Twp. loses more than home after early morning fire

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Calls were made around 1 a.m. Sunday morning to the Liberty Township Fire Department for a townhouse that caught fire.

The family smelled smoke and was able to escape before flames filled the home, but their pet dog did not make it out and died.

Liberty Fire was able to contain the fire on Madison Road within 45 minutes. They still aren’t sure how the fire started or what the full extent of the damage is.

“Looks like it started in the kitchen. Right now it’s still under investigation. They say everything was normal when they went to bed about a half hour/45 minutes prior to us getting the call,” said Capt. Cathy Macchione.

The house did not have renters insurance and is a total loss.

Some neighboring townhouses are also being assessed for smoke damage.

Red Cross is helping the family of five, along with a few neighbors whose apartments were damaged.