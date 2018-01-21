Former US president, author receive 2018 Great Ohioan Award

President William McKinley and author Virginia Hamilton were unanimously approved by the board for this year's award

Statue of Niles-born William McKinley

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A former U.S. president and an author have been selected as recipients of the 2018 Great Ohioan Award.

The Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board and the Capitol Square Foundation announced last week that President William McKinley and author Virginia Hamilton were unanimously approved by the board for this year’s award.

They were selected from nominations by citizens and organizations from across Ohio.

The Republican McKinley was born in Niles. He was president from March 1897 until his assassination in September 1901.

Hamilton, of Yellow Springs, wrote and published dozens of books in genres that included folktales, mysteries and biographies.

The Great Ohioan Award commemorates Ohioans who have played a significant role in an event or series of events of lasting significance in world, U.S. or Ohio history.

