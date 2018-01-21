Misty rain picks up for Monday

The melt continues — we stay above freezing once again overnight, allowing for more of those slushy roads to become wet.

Spotty showers are possible tonight, all the way through your Monday morning commute.

Good news though, Monday is looking much warmer! Mid-50s by the afternoon and with it, some sunshine.

A turn of events happens overnight Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures fall through the day Tuesday and turn the rain into a wintry mix. By Wednesday, we will see trace amounts of snow.

