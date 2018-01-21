Sit Means Sit in Mineral Ridge hosting free training seminar

Related Coverage Daybreak Nation on Location: Sit Means Sit Dog Training

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WYTV) – A new puppy can be a lot of work when it comes to training.

That’s why a local training facility is offering a free session to help with some of the basics.

It’s happening this Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Sit Means Sit Mahoning Valley in Mineral Ridge.

“We are going to go over crate training, leash work, potty training. We do have some information that we are going to be passing out. Every single family that does attend will get a free gift, and we will open up for questions and answers,” said Sit Means Sit owner and trainer Melissa Simko.

To attend the session, your puppy must be between eight and 16 weeks old, and you must bring their vaccination records.