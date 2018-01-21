Youngstown Museum hosts a family day with a well-known artist

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Butler Institute of American Art in Youngstown is holding its family day Sunday.

The event will include hands-on activities for painting and other crafts. Guests can even partake in a scavenger hunt.

During the event, museum-goers can meet the holographic artist, Sally Weber from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

The museum hosts a family day once a month. Staff said it’s not only fun but educational and can help children with learning colors and language skills.

The Trumbull branch of the museum held its family day Saturday. The event is free and open to the public. Activities begin at 1:30 p.m.

The Butler is located on Wick Avenue in Youngstown.

The museum was the first American art museum in the country.