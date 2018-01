BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Boardman’s Board of Education gave its final approval of a new levy at their meeting Monday night.

Voters can now expect to see the $5.8 million levy on the May 8 ballot.

The levy would bring in $4.9 million annually for 10 years.

The district currently has a nearly $3.5 million deficit.

At last Wednesday’s meeting, the school board took the first step toward placing the levy on the May ballot, saying if it doesn’t pass, there will be cuts.