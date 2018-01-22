Burglar steals safe from Brookfield United Methodist Church

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Brookfield police are trying to track down the person or people responsible for breaking into the Brookfield United Methodist Church over the weekend.

Someone who was getting the coffee ready before the church services on Sunday morning discovered the break-in and called the police.

The burglar shattered the glass on the doorframe leading to an office, and a filing cabinet was pushed over.

Investigators say a safe that was bolted to the floor was also missing.

The church had just hosted a spaghetti dinner fundraiser the night before. The money was going to be used to support the church’s ministries.

“I guess it might sound strange to some people, but we hope that they were in great need, and if they needed the money, well, let’s hope that it helped them,” said Pastor Dick Smith.

Pastor Smith said they have already had people offer them donations to replace the fundraiser money that was stolen.