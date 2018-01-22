DENSE FOG ADVISORY MONDAY MORNING

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT – DENSE FOG ADVISORY THIS MORNING UNTIL 9am for MAHONING and TRUMBULL Counties.

Visibility down to near zero. Make sure to keep your low-beam headlights on.

DAYBREAK WEATHER: Dense fog, with scattered light rain and mist. Temperatures mild, in the low to mid 40’s.

RAIN: Mainly this morning as the warm front lifts North through the Valley. There will be a large chunk of the day where we’ll be dry.

COLDER AIR COMING: Tomorrow we’ll be in the lower 40’s with rain possibly mixing with snow into the afternoon Tuesday.

