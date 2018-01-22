Family of jailed Youngstown businessman holding another rally

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Monday completes the first week in custody for Youngstown businessman Amer “Al” Adi, but family members aren’t giving up their fight to get him released.

He was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last Tuesday when he arrived for a hearing in Cleveland.

Adi has been transferred and is now being held at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center in Youngstown.

Monday night, the family is holding another rally for Adi at the Downtown Circle.

It is being called “Voices for Al,” with supplies so people can write to ICE, politicians and even a letter of support to Adi.

“Write some letters to my dad so that he knows we’re still out here fighting for him and that he knows we’re not going to give up and so that he can stay strong, have something to do in there,” said Adi’s daughter, Lina Adi. “I heard that he didn’t have any books and that he’s just in an 8 by 10 jail cell, so this is just to give him a little bit of hope and keep him going and keep him strong.”

Adi is the owner of the Downtown Convenience Store and Deli and has been in the United States for 39 years. Immigration officials determined that his marriage to a woman in 1980 was a “sham” based on a signed affidavit from the woman saying she married Adi to help him stay in the United States, according to court documents. The woman later recanted her statement.

Court records also indicate that Adi abandoned his lawful permanent residence status, which was granted during his marriage to his first wife, by moving to Brazil with his current wife in 1988 and remaining outside of the U.S. until they returned in 1992. Two years after their return, his wife filed the first of three unsuccessful I-130 petitions for lawful permanent residence status on Adi’s behalf.

Adi has filed several appeals in the case and has been fighting deportation in the United States District Court of Appeals.

Voices for Al begins at 6 p.m. inside the of Downtown Circle, located at 116 W. Federal St. in downtown Youngstown.