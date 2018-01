SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – People in Salem are mourning the loss of former city councilman Clyde Brown.

The 79-year-old died in the emergency room of the Salem Regional Medical Center on Sunday.

Brown served 10 years as a Salem city councilman. He retired at the start of the new year.

Brown’s funeral will be held at Stark Memorial in Salem, but the details are still pending.

