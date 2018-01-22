Girard council still taking steps in naming bridge after Officer Justin Leo

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – On Monday, Girard City Council took the first step in trying to rename Girard’s portion of a viaduct on W. Liberty Street to honor fallen Officer Justin Leo.

Council gave a first reading of the name change but could not pass it as an emergency — not enough council members were present.

Girard’s portion of the viaduct spans over the B & O railroad and is expected to be named the “Officer Justin Leo Memorial Bridge.”

If the council passes the resolution, it will then be sent to the county for approval.

Girard Mayor Jim Melfi said legislation was proposed to city council at their meeting two weeks ago.