Howland police identify robber who was armed with scissors

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Howland Township Police have identified a suspect in an armed robbery on December 30.

Police said 58-year-old Darryl Jackson, V robbed Life Storage on Youngstown Road SE.

An employee said a man threatened to stab her with a pair of scissors if she didn’t give him money from the cash register and her car keys.

She said as the man was grabbing her cell phone from behind the counter, she managed to escape, running to Handyman Hardware, where she called 911.

The suspect then drove away in the woman’s car, according to a police report.

Jackson is charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping. A warrant was filed by the prosecutor’s office on Monday, according to court records.