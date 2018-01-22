Hubbard driver killed in W. Va. accident

RALEIGH COUNTY, W. Va. (WYTV) – A tractor-trailer driver from Hubbard died after crashing on Interstate 77 in West Virginia.

The victim was identified as 65-year-old Mearian Bateman.

The accident happened about 12:30 a.m. Monday on I-77 in Raleigh County, West Virginia.

According to police, the semi veered into the median, flipped over and exploded.

The truck was carrying some type of heavy equipment, according to police.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, but some were damaged as pieces from the explosion hit vehicles driving by.