Nugget of Knowledge: Too close to the TV?

You’re not sitting too close to the TV watching this, are you?

Is that bad?

Our parents always told us, chew with your mouth closed and don’t run with scissors and don’t sit too close to the TV, you’ll hurt your eyes?

Really?

Once that might have been good advice….some 50 years ago, in the late 1960’s, General Electric did make a line of color television sets that turned out to be faulty: they gave off X-Rays.

All TV’s at the time produced some X rays but lead in the front glass prevented them from getting through.

But the GE televisions allowed some X rays to leak out….it recalled them and fixed the problem as far as we know, they really harmed no one.

But the word got out: don’t sit too close.

Today’s flat screen TV’s emit no radiation at all..sit as close as your like.

Still, if you stare at anything too long….the TV, a book, Loboy, your eyes will grow tired and strained.

Look away…but kids are going to sit close anyway: they’re better than adults at seeing images close up without developing eye strain.

