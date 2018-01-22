Stadium GM Superstore raffling SUV lease to benefit hospital

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Imagine winning a new car while donating to a local hospital.

Stadium GM Superstore in Salem is making that possible for you with a new raffle.

The dealership is donating a two-year lease on an SUV to support the Salem Regional Medical Center Foundation. The foundation provides various technology and programs to benefit the hospital.

The car is a 2018 Buick Encore SUV and anyone can purchase tickets to be in the running.

Tickets to win are on sale now through March 17. They’re $50 each and can be purchased at the hospital’s development department or gift shop, or at the car dealership.

All proceeds will go to the hospital.

Stadium GM Superstore is located at 214 W. State St.