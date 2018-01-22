Temperatures drop as rain changes to snow Tuesday

For a more detailed breakdown of the forecast, click “Play” on the video above

*COLD FRONT DROPS TEMPERATURES TUESDAY*

We will have a cold front clear the area early Tuesday morning. Even though it may still feel mild in the morning, bring the heavier coats as it will be much cooler leaving work Tuesday. Behind this front, we will see steadily falling temperatures. Around 5 a.m. Tuesday, temperatures will begin to fall through the 40s. By noon, temperatures will begin dropping into the 30s. By late evening, we will begin seeing 20s on the map.

*RAIN TO SNOW*

Tuesday isn’t expected to be a total washout but off and on showers and sprinkles are expected. As temperatures begin dropping into the 30s, likely around noon, we will begin seeing snow mixing in with the rain. Once we reach the middle to lower 30s, the mix of rain and snow will change to mostly light snow showers or flurries. This is expected around 5 p.m. Fortunately, little accumulation is expected at this time. At most, 1 inch or less of accumulation is possible.

*GUSTY WIND*

As the colder air takes over, a blustery wind is expected across the region throughout Tuesday. Though it won’t be extreme, gusts of 20-30 mph are expected at times. The blustery wind, combined with falling temperatures, will drop wind chills. By evening, wind chills in the middle to lower 20s are expected.

*MORE RAIN EXPECTED*

Our team will be tracking more showers heading into the weekend. There is still some variance in model data at this time. We will be fine-tuning the forecast as better data becomes available. A look at what models are showing, as of Monday evening, for timing of the rain this weekend is included in the video above.

