Temperatures drop as rain changes to snow Tuesday

By Published:

For a more detailed breakdown of the forecast, click “Play” on the video above

*COLD FRONT DROPS TEMPERATURES TUESDAY*
We will have a cold front clear the area early Tuesday morning. Even though it may still feel mild in the morning, bring the heavier coats as it will be much cooler leaving work Tuesday. Behind this front, we will see steadily falling temperatures. Around 5 a.m. Tuesday, temperatures will begin to fall through the 40s. By noon, temperatures will begin dropping into the 30s. By late evening, we will begin seeing 20s on the map.

*RAIN TO SNOW*
Tuesday isn’t expected to be a total washout but off and on showers and sprinkles are expected. As temperatures begin dropping into the 30s, likely around noon, we will begin seeing snow mixing in with the rain. Once we reach the middle to lower 30s, the mix of rain and snow will change to mostly light snow showers or flurries. This is expected around 5 p.m. Fortunately, little accumulation is expected at this time. At most, 1 inch or less of accumulation is possible.

*GUSTY WIND*
As the colder air takes over, a blustery wind is expected across the region throughout Tuesday. Though it won’t be extreme, gusts of 20-30 mph are expected at times. The blustery wind, combined with falling temperatures, will drop wind chills. By evening, wind chills in the middle to lower 20s are expected.

*MORE RAIN EXPECTED*
Our team will be tracking more showers heading into the weekend. There is still some variance in model data at this time. We will be fine-tuning the forecast as better data becomes available. A look at what models are showing, as of Monday evening, for timing of the rain this weekend is included in the video above.

To see an hour-by-hour breakdown of the forecast and the current 7-Day forecast, CLICK HERE.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s