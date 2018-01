YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two men are credited with saving someone’s life in Youngstown Monday night.

The pair were sitting in the parking lot of the B&O Station along Mahoning Avenue when they heard someone yelling for help.

They went down to the Mahoning River, found a man in the water and pulled him out.

Youngstown police asked the man how he got in the river, but said he couldn’t give an answer.

He was taken to the hospital to get checked out.