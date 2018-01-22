Up-and-down temperatures tearing up roads

Expect to see more potholes in the next week

Amanda Smith Published:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The first potholes are popping up around the area but patching crews are following behind.

Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti said his crews switched over to hole patching as soon as they finished plow duty.

But there are a lot of roads and just not enough workers to get to them all in one day. Ginnetti is asking everyone to be on the lookout for potholes, especially in the next week.

The changing weather is going to tear up the roads.

“The temperatures being above freezing during the day and below freezing at night, the roads are going to start falling apart,” Ginnetti said. “Potholes are going to start popping up unexpectedly, very quickly.”

He hopes county crews are able to keep up with this weather.

