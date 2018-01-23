Batcho tallies 37; Champion wins 4th in last 10 days

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Champion has won four of their last five after tonight’s 74-43 win over Brookfield. The Golden Flashes were paced by Drake Batcho’s 37 points, 29 of which were scored in the first three quarters. Number 24 has compiled 20-points or more in 10 outings this season.

Joe Abramovich scored 11 while Chase Wheelock added 10 for the Flashes. As a team, Champion connected on 10 three-point shots.

The Warriors were led by Connor Stevens’ 20 points.

Champion (8-6) will travel to Campbell to take on the Red Devils on Friday. Brookfield will play at #5 LaBrae on Friday.