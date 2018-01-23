Girard’s Saxon gets win #400 as Indians top Lakeside

GIRARD, OH (WYTV)-Girard girls head coach Andy Saxon grabbed career win number 400 as his Indians topped Lakeside 43-25 Monday night.

The Dragons tried to spoil the party early taking an 8-5 lead in the first quarter after MaKenna Condon drilled a three to give Lakeside the lead.

But from there, the Dragons would manage just 17 points the rest of the game.

Lindsay Cave led the way for Girard with 16 points while Olivia Ciminero added 10.

The win improves Girard to 4-11 while Lakeside drops to 1-13.