Golden Triangle becoming dumping grounds in Trumbull County

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – A post online about garbage piling up in the area of Warren and Howland known as the Golden Triangle caught not only the eyes of the WYTV newsroom, but those of city officials as well.

Pictures showing bags of trash along Griswold Street got people talking online.

“We became aware of it…on a social media post. It’s, unfortunately, something that’s not new,” said Warren Director of Service and Safety Enzo Cantalamessa.

The city sent its Environmental Services Department to the spot to check it out, but someone had already picked it up.

Even though it had been cleaned up, by the time WYTV crews arrived, there were a few more spots down the road where people had dumped their trash. Just within a short walk, you can find tires, empty beer cans, juice boxes, fast food containers and other trash.

“Economic expansion is looking to happen there. Infrastructure improvements are looking to happen there so it’s unfortunate when you see incidents of dumping and people not caring for what is a vital area,” Cantalamessa said.

That’s why city leaders are hoping they can one day soon catch someone in the act of illegally dumping.

“We’re looking to enhance our city. People that are engaging in this kind of activity do nothing but bring our city down,” Cantalamessa said. “When we catch them, we intend to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law and make an example out of them.”