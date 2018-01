YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV)-In a back and forth game the Ursuline Irish did just enough to hold off Cardinal Mooney Monday night, notching the win 54-50.

Dayshanette Harris led the way for Ursuline with 29 points.

Camden Hergenrother led the Cardinals with 19.

The Irish move to 7-7 with the win while Mooney falls to 8-7.