Kennedy Catholic Girls rally past West Middlesex in thriller



HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Kennedy Catholic rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit to secure a 50-46 come-from-behind win over West Middlesex Monday night.

Malia Magestro led the Golden Eagles with 14 points, four assists, and four steals. Sydney McKnight added 12 points and four rebounds, while Sophia Berardi added nine points and six rebounds.

West Middlesex standout Delaney Dogan led all scorers with 19 points and eight rebounds. Makennah White added 12 points and nine rebounds, while Mackenzie MacKay chipped in with 11 points and six rebounds.

West Middlesex drops to 11-2 on the season and 7-1 in the District 10 Region 1 standings. The Big Reds host Farrell on Thursday.

Kennedy Catholic improves to 10-4 overall, and 7-1 in District Ten Region 1. The Golden Eagles return to action Thursday at home against Commodore Perry.