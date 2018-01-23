Nugget of Knowledge: Sneezing etiquette

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

You sneeze and chances are someone around you says “bless you.”

It’s sneeze etiquette, or they may say “gesundheit” which means, health.

That’s one famous German word that we’ve accepted as is…along with Kindergarten, poltergeist and noodle.

Wishing someone well after a sneeze is a very old practice, and we do it almost everywhere in the world….across all cultures.

The origin is a mystery…..one theory is that a sneeze meant an illness is coming on, and you’re wishing this person health or good luck.

Another popular theory is that a sneeze allows demons to enter your body….so you say “bless you.”

Not everyone speaks up when someone sneezes…people in Japan and southern China say nothing…they ignore it…they have a superstition that if you sneeze, someone is talking about you.

In France, though….if you continually sneeze, you get different response.

Sneeze once and you’ll hear “to your wishes”….at the second sneeze you’ll hear “to your loves” and sneeze a third time, the French say “that they last forever”…..your loves, not your sneezes!

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous “Nugget”? View previous “Nugget of Knowledge” entries on WYTV.com.

If you have an idea for a “Nugget of Knowledge,” send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com