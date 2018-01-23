Operations resume at Youngstown Air Reserve Station after shutdown

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Air Reserve Station (YARS) and the 910th Airlift Wing (AW) returned to normal operations Tuesday morning after the partial shutdown of the federal government ended.

The shutdown, which went into effect at midnight on Saturday, caused 294 of the unit’s full-time staff members to be placed on furlough status Monday morning and training operations to cease.

Col. Dan Sarachene, the commander of the 910th Airlift Wing, said he is glad that the shutdown ended quickly.

“… but even a one-day cessation of operations has an impact on our ability to carry out our mission. It resulted in missed training time and opportunities for our Reserve Citizen Airmen and puts us behind schedule in preparing our warfighters,” he said.

The federal government is only funded through February 8 as part of the temporary budget plan. Another shutdown could be possible if lawmakers do not agree on a budget or spending bill.

Col. Sarachene said this causes difficulty for the Air Reserve Station to plan training and mission requirements.

“A lapse in appropriations puts hardship and uncertainty on our workforce, but it also reduces stability that is critical for readiness,” said Sarachene. “We need a budget so that we can carry out our mission as effectively and efficiently as possible.”