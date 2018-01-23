Police: Florida woman spit on Liberty officers during OVI arrest

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Police said a Florida woman kicked an officer and spit on officers during her arrest on OVI charges.

Liberty police were called to Keefer and Churchill roads on Monday night for a crash involving two vehicles.

One of the drivers, identified as 30-year-old Cassandra George, of Orlando, Florida, admitted that she had too much alcohol and should not have been driving, according to police. Police noted that George smelled heavily of alcohol and marijuana, and she had a green substance on her tongue.

The other driver told police that he was waiting to turn onto Keefer Road when George hit the back end of his vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Police said they were unable to give George a field sobriety test because she wouldn’t listen to their instructions and said she was “scared.”

She was arrested at which time officers reported that she tried to pull away from them and then spit at them. At one point, she kicked an officer in the chest, knocking him backward.

Police said she then “spit an unknown substance” onto two officers.

George was charged with OVI, open container, resisting arrest, assault on a peace officer and harassment with a bodily substance.

Police said she wouldn’t submit a breath test, but an empty “growler” and a half-consumed bottle of Mike’s Hard Lemonade was found in the vehicle.