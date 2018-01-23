Rain changing to snow tonight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

A FLOOD WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR Eagle Creek at Phalanx Station from 2PM Tuesday until 4am Wednesday morning.

WATCH OUT:  Be alert for trash cans in the road and broken branches from 40+mph winds last night.

ANOTHER ROUND OF RAIN:  Showers will pick up again mid to late morning and into the afternoon.

TRANSITION TO SNOW:   By 4PM we could see a rain-snow mix.  By 9PM we’ll be cold enough for snow showers.  Overnight light snow with a dusting to an inch by Daybreak.

TEMPERATURE TUMBLE:  We had our high at midnight, 55°.  Mid 40’s for the early morning, and we’ll be at 40° for the trip home from school.   Upper 30’s by dinner time tonight.

