Rain changing to snow tonight

A FLOOD WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR Eagle Creek at Phalanx Station from 2PM Tuesday until 4am Wednesday morning.

WATCH OUT: Be alert for trash cans in the road and broken branches from 40+mph winds last night.

ANOTHER ROUND OF RAIN: Showers will pick up again mid to late morning and into the afternoon.

TRANSITION TO SNOW: By 4PM we could see a rain-snow mix. By 9PM we’ll be cold enough for snow showers. Overnight light snow with a dusting to an inch by Daybreak.

TEMPERATURE TUMBLE: We had our high at midnight, 55°. Mid 40’s for the early morning, and we’ll be at 40° for the trip home from school. Upper 30’s by dinner time tonight.

WINDS FROM LAST NIGHT…

