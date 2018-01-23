Second half surge powers Lowellville past Reserve

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Lowellville rallied for a 46-45 win over Western Reserve Tuesday night in boys’ high school basketball action.

The Rockets outscored the Blue Devils 32-13 in the second half.

Nate Solak led Lowellville with 18 points and seven rebounds. Matt Hvisdak added 12 points and three assists in the victory.

Jack Cappabianca led the Blue Devils with a team-high 14 points in the setback. Ryan Demsky and Kade Hilles tallied eight points apiece.

Western Reserve drops to 6-5 overall and 5-3 in the MVAC.

With the win, Lowellville improves to 11-2 overall and 7-1 in the MVAC. The Rockets return to action Friday night at home against Sebring.